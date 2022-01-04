Media Advisory: Coho Salmon Spawning in Marin County

For Immediate Release, January 4, 2022

Coho Salmon Spawning in Marin County

Rains Bring Endangeed Salmon Back to Creeks in West Marin

Olema, Calif. (January 4, 2021)

WHAT: Critically endangered Coho salmon are spawning in Marin County now. These large, two feet in length, beautiful red fish return from the ocean to small creeks to spawn each winter. Once numbering in the thousands, only a couple hundred now return. One of the best runs left in California is right in the Bay Area in Marin County.

WHO: SPAWN, a project of Turtle Island Restoration Network, can provide opportunities to interviews to biologists and naturalists, as well as chances to film/photograph fish spawning and leaping through waterfalls.

WHERE: San Geronimo Valley and Olema, CA in Marin County (approximately 5 mi. west of Fairfax, CA)

WHEN: Throughout the next 10 days

WHY: Endangered Coho Salmon are on the brink of extinction, yet one of the largest populations left in California occur within 35 minutes of the Golden Gate Bridge.

The Salmon Protection And Watershed Network (SPAWN) is a program of the global ocean conservation non profit Turtle Island Restoration Network that protects endangered, wild coho salmon and the forests and watersheds they need to survive in West Marin County, California. Learn more at www.seaturtles.org/salmon.

###