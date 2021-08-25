SPAWN Nursery Volunteer Days Are Back!

SPAWN Nursery is now fully open to the public for volunteer events each Tuesday and Friday from 10 AM–2 PM! Each week, we gather to work on propagating plants, transplanting seedlings and plants, and maintaining the nursery through watering, weeding pots, fertilizing, and we occasionally do special projects. Please enjoy this set of pictures taken at a volunteer day in the nursery in early August. The projects that we worked on, pictured here, include sheet mulching around the perimeter of the nursery, watering the nursery, and sowing grass plugs which will be planted at the Commons (the former San Geronimo Golf Course) this winter. A lot of exciting changes have been made to the nursery over the past year! If you would like to come volunteer in the SPAWN Nursery please contact Nursery Manager Audrey Fusco at audrey@tirn.net.