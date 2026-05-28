Action Alert: Protect NARW, Tell Your Legislators to Oppose H.R. 8509

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Action Alert: Urge Your Legislators to Support the Protect Gulf Life Act (H.R. 8919, “Beyer Bill”)
Elizabeth PurcellMay 28, 2026
2026CaliforniaConservationDriftnetsEndangered/Threatened SpeciesEntanglementHuman-Wildlife ConflictsLawsuitsLonglinesNewsSea TurtleSea Turtles
Rising Pacific Ocean Temperatures Trigger Legal Requirement to Protect Loggerhead Sea Turtles from Driftnets
2026ConservationCurrent ActionEndangered/Threatened SpeciesHuman-Wildlife ConflictsNewsOther LocationsPetitionPSASharks