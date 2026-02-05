Celebrating Western Monarch Butterfly Day

Western monarchs once filled California’s coastal groves by the millions. Today, they’re hanging on by a thread. Last winter’s Western Monarch Count recorded just 9,119 overwintering butterflies — the second-lowest number ever documented. This year brought only a slight uptick to 12,260 monarchs across 249 sites, still the third-lowest count since monitoring began in 1997. The three lowest years on record have all happened recently. The western migration has declined by roughly 95%. And yet — they’re still coming! Read more on the 2025-2026 Western Monarch Count by Xerces Society here.
Habitat loss, pesticides, and climate change are pushing monarchs to the brink. Over 60 overwintering sites have already been lost to development. Protecting the groves that remain — and restoring habitat across the West — is critical to keeping this migration alive. The good news? People power works. Through the Western Monarch Call to Action, communities are planting native habitat, protecting overwintering sites, and participating in community science.
Here’s How Anyone Can Help:
- Plant native flowers & milkweed
- Skip pesticides
- Speak up for monarch habitat
- Join local monitoring efforts
- If you’re in the Northern California area, join SPAWN Nursery volunteer days and various habitat restoration project planting days to encourage the use of native plants.
This Western Monarch Day, let’s make sure future generations get to witness one of nature’s most extraordinary migrations and iconic pollinator species — not just read about it!