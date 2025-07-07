Stand Up Against Deep Sea Mining in the South Pacific

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has initiated a process that could lead to the first deep-sea mining lease sale in U.S. federal waters, specifically off American Samoa. This move, driven by a recent Executive Order, aims to fast-track permits for an industry that is currently non-existent on a commercial scale and fraught with significant risks. Please take one minute to use your voice!

Deep sea mining poses widespread, irreversible harm to fragile and largely unexplored ocean ecosystems. Impacts range from habitat destruction and distruption of food webs, to potential release of long-stored carbon. Test sites show virtually no recovery after decades.

The American Samoa government, along with nearly all U.S. Pacific States and territories and over 30 countries globally, has expressed strong opposition or imposed moratoria on deep-sea mining due to the inherent risks to their marine resources and economies. Take action today to submit your comment opposing deep-sea mining near American Samoa, a critical move that would destroy pristine South Pacific marine ecosystems. This comment period closes on July 16, 2025!

Illustration by Amanda Dillon from Drazen et al. 2020.