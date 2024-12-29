‘The Elk Fence at Point Reyes is Finally Coming Down’ Article by Sierra Club Magazine

Photo and Sierra Magazine article by Jeremy Miller.

Historic Progress for Tule Elk at Point Reyes National Seashore

This December brought exciting news: the National Park Service (NPS) began dismantling the controversial eight-foot-high, two-mile-long fence that has confined tule elk in Point Reyes National Seashore for nearly five decades. This milestone comes after years of tireless advocacy from environmental groups and individuals dedicated to restoring the natural balance of this iconic landscape. Turtle Island Restoration Network’s Executive Director, Ken Bouley, joined journalist Jeremy Miller from Sierra Magazine on-site to discuss the journey to this monumental moment and the future of California’s tule elk population. You can read the full article here!

For almost 50 years, this infamous fence restricted tule elk to a 2,600-acre preserve on Tomales Point in Point Reyes National Seashore. The barrier was initially established to accommodate cattle ranching — Point Reyes is one of the only national park units to allow such operations. Unfortunately, during California’s historic drought years, this enclosed area became a graveyard for the elk, with mass die-offs caused by dehydration and starvation.

“The elk population has fluctuated, experiencing at least three crashes in the past 25 years, dropping to a low of 283 animals after a severe drought in 2015,” according to the article. “You had hundreds of animals in the care of the National Park Service, dying prolonged, painful deaths of dehydration and malnutrition,” said Bouley.

The tule elk’s plight goes back even further. By the late 1800s, relentless hunting and habitat destruction had brought the species to the brink of extinction. Congress took action in 1976, passing a law to create federal reserves for tule elk conservation. In 1978, a small group of elk was reintroduced to Point Reyes. However, the fence—a vestige of the park’s unique establishment—remained a major obstacle to their recovery.

A Park with Conflicting Interests

Point Reyes National Seashore is unique among federally protected parks. Although the park was established from a need to protect threatened ecosystems in 1962, PRNS maintains historic cattle ranching operations to this day – blending federal administration, dairy ranching, and environmental preservation. But today, around 12 working ranches operate within the park, supporting thousands of cattle that have always outnumber the estimated 700 tule elk.

Environmental advocates have long argued that the fence directly contributed to population declines by preventing the elk from accessing critical water and forage outside the preserve. This December, without much public notice, the NPS began dismantling the barrier. Though legal battles have temporarily halted further removal, an 850-foot gap in the fence now allows some elk to roam beyond their former confines.

Photos by Ken Bouley. Picture #1: the fence post cut by NPS at its base.

TIRN’s Founder, Todd Steiner, walks a portion of the once-fenced in expanse.

A Turning Point for Conservation

“The benefit of removing this enclosure,” said Anne Altman, Point Reyes’ superintendent, “is to allow elk to access additional habitat, increase the species’ population resilience during drought, and promote a more natural population cycle.”

Even with just a portion of the fence removed, a stark difference is visible between the two sides. The cattle-grazed area is marked by stubble, thistles, and mud, while the preserve’s side flourishes with native shrubs and grasses—a testament to decades free from livestock grazing. Environmentalists see this as a hopeful step toward restoring wildlife and a thriving ecosystem within the park.

What Comes Next?

Though the removal represents progress, there is still work to be done. The legal battle between advocates and the California Cattlemen’s Association continues. Advocates argue that Point Reyes’ primary focus should shift toward wildlife restoration and conservation. Turtle Island Restoration Network’s SPAWN team has pledged to provide habitat restoration expertise to support the recovery of Tule Elk and the broader ecosystem. They emphasize that prioritizing wildlife over livestock is essential for the park’s future.

A Call to Action

This achievement would not have been possible without decades of advocacy from individuals, environmental groups, and dedicated public servants like Point Reyes’ Superintendent, Anne Altman. As advocates push forward, they envision a future where Tule Elk roam freely across Point Reyes, reclaiming the landscapes they once called home.

Please join us in celebrating this critical milestone and supporting ongoing efforts to restore the Point Reyes’ ecosystem, and thank Anne Altman for her impactful stance (you can send a message of gratitude via email at Anne_Altman@nps.gov or tag PRNS on Instagram and Facebook)! Together, we can help ensure that the seashore prioritizes wildlife and becomes a thriving sanctuary for Tule Elk and countless other species.