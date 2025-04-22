Float.org Launches Monarch Design for Earth Week

Double the Monarchs, Double the Message: Support Pollinators with Our Limited-Edition Earth Week Design

Just in time for Earth Week, Float.org has launched a stunning, limited-edition apparel design celebrating one of the most iconic — and imperiled — pollinators: the Western monarch butterfly. Featuring two monarchs perched on narrow leaf milkweed, this design is more than beautiful — it’s symbolic.

Why two monarchs? Because seeing even one these days is rare. The Western monarch population has plummeted by over 90% in recent decades. In fact, some of the overwintering sites near our SPAWN (Salmon Protection And Watershed Network) office in Marin County reported zero clustered monarchs this year. Their absence is more than heartbreaking — it’s a warning.

This apparel design, available only through April 28, is a call to action. Monarchs depend on native milkweed species like narrow leaf milkweed, which is why planting the right plants in your garden can make a real difference. It’s also why proceeds from this campaign will support our conservation work at Turtle Island Restoration Network (TIRN).