Float.org Launches Monarch Design for Earth Week

Double the Monarchs, Double the Message: Support Pollinators with Our Limited-Edition Earth Week Design
Just in time for Earth Week, Float.org has launched a stunning, limited-edition apparel design celebrating one of the most iconic — and imperiled — pollinators: the Western monarch butterfly. Featuring two monarchs perched on narrow leaf milkweed, this design is more than beautiful — it’s symbolic.
Why two monarchs? Because seeing even one these days is rare. The Western monarch population has plummeted by over 90% in recent decades. In fact, some of the overwintering sites near our SPAWN (Salmon Protection And Watershed Network) office in Marin County reported zero clustered monarchs this year. Their absence is more than heartbreaking — it’s a warning.
This apparel design, available only through April 28, is a call to action. Monarchs depend on native milkweed species like narrow leaf milkweed, which is why planting the right plants in your garden can make a real difference. It’s also why proceeds from this campaign will support our conservation work at Turtle Island Restoration Network (TIRN).
From Sea Turtles to Butterflies — Our Fight for Life
Since 1987, TIRN has been fighting for endangered species — first sea turtles, now marine life and freshwater ecosystems worldwide. Using the power of law, science, and grassroots activism, we’ve protected nesting beaches, challenged destructive industries, and helped species on the brink. And today, that mission includes monarchs.
Through our SPAWN program, we’re restoring monarch habitat here in Marin. But lasting change requires more than planting milkweed. It demands policy. That’s why we’re urging the federal government to list monarchs under the Endangered Species Act — a critical step in ensuring their survival.
Take action now: secure.everyaction.com/XMio2PhxGUyAZqYXR1sbsg2
Learn more about our monarch conservation work and resources to plant a native garden: www.seaturtles.org/monarch
Wearing this shirt is more than a fashion statement — it’s a symbol of hope, resilience, and your role in the fight to protect pollinators and the ecosystems they support.
Grab yours before April 28 only on Float.org and help protect the monarchs before they disappear!