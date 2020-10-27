International Organizations Urge Ecuador to Expand Galapagos Marine Reserve

Turtle Island Restoration Network joined international organizations in urging Ecuador to expand the Galapagos Marine Reserve, one of the largest and most biologically diverse marine protected areas in the world.

To the authorities of the Republic of Ecuador:

The undersigned citizens, researchers, teachers, members of organizations, groups and collectives, address you in an urgent call to consolidate the expansion of the marine reserve of Galapagos for the benefit of all the inhabitants of our country.

Over the past 20 years, the Galapagos Marine Reserve has faced increasing fishing pressure from part of national and foreign fleets. The purse-seine tuna fleet fishes in 20 million square kilometers in the Eastern Pacific Ocean using more and more fish aggregating devices (FADs), which in addition to fish for commercial species capture juvenile-sized individuals and other vulnerable or threatened species such as sharks, sea turtles, manta rays, and others. The number of FADs has been increasing year after year, now according to the 2019 report of the Inter-American Tropical Tuna Commission (CIATT), both tuna yellowfin and bigeye tuna, which are two of the most sought-after species by the Ecuadorian fishing sector, are showing signs of over-exploitation throughout the Eastern Tropical Pacific. On the other hand, Ecuador’s longline fleet operates in waters adjacent to the Galapagos Marine Reserve, is responsible for the landing of more than 200,000 sharks annually, including critically endangered species.

Every year on the edge of the insular exclusive economic zone (which separates Ecuadorian waters from international) an imposing foreign fleet fishes species that enter and leave Ecuadorian waters, including the current Galapagos Marine Reserve, further increasing the pressure on the region.

Climate change will surely increase the relative abundance of food in Ecuadorian waters around Galapagos, compared to other areas, attracting a greater number of international boats and fleets to the area.

The arguments that cling to keeping the current limits of the reserve of resources unchanged are untenable. The beneficial effect of Marine Protected Areas has been scientifically proven, which is not restricted only to the scope of its protection, but is also seen in adjacent unprotected areas. Through a mechanism known as ‘spillover’ the abundance of fish increases, generating a benefit for the fishing sector.

The undersigned inform the Ecuadorian citizenship that expanding the reserve will mean benefits for everyone, including fishermen. It is imperative to increase the protection area of one of the most important marine ecosystems on the planet.

Expanding the Galapagos marine reserve is an investment to guarantee the viability of this ecosystem that Ecuador must assume as a responsibility with its population and with the world.