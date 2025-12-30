0
Seas the Season: Gifts Tripled to Reach $35K Match Goal

By December 30, 20252025, Headquarters, News, PSA, TIRN
*Photo of a Hawaiian monk seal and green sea turtle on the remote islands of Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument by NOAA Fisheries.
We’re overflowing with gratitude from your year-end giving support! Thanks to our generous community, last week an anonymous donor gifted a $35,000 donation match once we surpassed our initial goal of raising $20,000 by the end of this year. In an effort to reach our full Seas the Season potential, ALL GIFTS ARE TRIPLED until the clock strikes midnight on January 1st!
This month has been nothing short of eventful for our teams in Northern California, the Gulf of Mexico, and across the country. Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are emerging from their springtime nests, salmon are returning to Marin County waterways to spawn, and cold weather is keeping our Texas coast sea turtle hotline busy with cold-stunned rescue calls. At the same time, we remain deeply engaged in critical lawsuits, action alerts and challenges to new oil industry permits. For nearly four decades, TIRN has stayed nimble and ready to confront the planet’s most pressing threats – both locally and globally – thanks to the support of our community. Will you help us reach our goal and ensure that next year is even more impactful?
Thank you for being an essential part of this impact and for helping carry our work forward into the new year!

