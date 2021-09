SPAWN recently harvested 1,000+ willow cuttings to help stabilize creek channels at our Roy’s restoration site.

Willow poles are used to build a brush mattress, which is a bank stabilization technique using only willow. The willow roots are strong and will hold the soil together while providing shade and cover over the creek. It’s an ancient technique with a lot of success!

Listen to Preston Brown, our Director of Watershed Conservation, explain the process.