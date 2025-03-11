0
The Wildlife News – Myths of the Settlement

The Wildlife News – Myths of the Settlement

Please take a moment to get the facts about the recent settlement reducing ranching in Point Reyes National Seashore. Thanks to the Wildlife News for running this article by Turtle Island restoration Network’s Executive Director, along with powerful images from Jocelyn Knight (https://www.jocelynknight.com/) and others.

The Wildlife News Point Reyes Myths – The Settlement

To help support our work, please contact kbouley@tirn.net and support Point Reyes National Seashore by clicking on this link.

[Inset photo: a dead elk in Point Reyes National Seashore (c) by Matthew Polvorosa Kline.]

You May Also Like

2025ConservationEndangered/Threatened SpeciesNews

Resist, Respect, Restore: Winter 2025 Trump News Round-up

Elizabeth Purcell
Elizabeth PurcellMarch 7, 2025
2025ConservationEndangered/Threatened SpeciesHawaiiHuman-Wildlife ConflictsNewsSea TurtlesTurtlesVideos

Don’t Harass Resting Sea Turtles!

Todd Steiner
Todd SteinerMarch 6, 2025
2025Bay AreaCaliforniaHabitat RestorationHeadquartersHuman-Wildlife ConflictsNews Releases

Point Reyes National Seashore Returns to Nature: A Celebration for Wildlife and Public Lands

Laurel Irvine
Laurel IrvineFebruary 26, 2025