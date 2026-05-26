Bonfire Campaign to Protect the Home of the Rice’s Whale

The Gulf of Mexico is home to one of the rarest whales on Earth — the critically endangered Rice’s whale. Found nowhere else in the world, this magnificent species survives in waters increasingly threatened by offshore oil and gas drilling, industrial noise, ship strikes, and the ever-present danger of catastrophic oil spills.

This shirt was created to honor the Rice’s whale and the fragile Gulf ecosystem it calls home during Endangered Species Day, Ocean’s Month and beyond — and to stand against efforts to weaken the protections keeping these species from extinction.

In March 2026, the federal Endangered Species Committee — often called the “Extinction Committee” or “God Squad” — voted to exempt offshore oil and gas operations in the Gulf from critical Endangered Species Act protections. The unprecedented decision puts vulnerable marine wildlife at even greater risk while setting a dangerous national precedent for endangered species protections.

Turtle Island Restoration Network is fighting back. Alongside Healthy Gulf, Friends of the Earth, and Sierra Club — represented by Earthjustice — TIRN has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to restore Endangered Species Act protections for imperiled Gulf wildlife threatened by offshore drilling activities.

This shirt represents more than awareness. It represents resistance. Every purchase helps amplify the fight to defend the Gulf of Mexico, protect endangered marine species, and hold decision-makers accountable for putting corporate interests ahead of wildlife and ecosystems.

The Rice’s whale is a rare Gulf treasure — fragile, imperiled, and worth fighting for!