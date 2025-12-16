Cocos Island Expedition Announced for Spring 2026

We are extremely excited to share that we will be headed back to Cocos Island National Park and World Heritage Site this coming June 2026, and you have the opportunity to join us on a 10-day scuba and research expedition!

Cocos Island is the only island in the Eastern Tropical Pacific with a tropical rainforest, and is home to large populations of scalloped hammerhead sharks, white tip reef sharks and a number of endemic fish that occur nowhere else on the planet. Cocos is also the location of much of our scientific research to gather critical data for the success of the Cocos-Galapagos Swimway campaign.

What: A 10-day liveaboard adventure to experience, view and photograph the incredible marine biodiversity of Cocos Island, as well as participate in crucial shark and sea turtle migration research.

When: June 25th through July 5th, 2026

Where: The expedition will be supported by the Undersea Hunter Group, which has been operating expeditions to Cocos Island since 1990 or Aggressor Adventures. They are committed to top-notch dive experiences, vessels and service and has operated expeditions for National Geographic, Sylvia Earle and many other world-renowned ocean explorers and conservationists!

Why: Your participation will not only help fund this important research trip, but also give you the opportunity to participate in over 20 dives with sharks, rays and massive schools of fish! A trip to explore the tropical Cocos Island and visit the Ranger Station can also be arranged.

Please email Todd Steiner at tsteiner@seaturtles.org to book or inquire about the trip, more details are also included on our trip’s page here.

Read more and see amazing photographs published in our 2012 Earth Island Journal piece here. This once-in-a-lifetime expedition makes an impact for highly migratory species, we hope to sea you there to make an impact with us! If you can’t make it, you can support our work to protect the Cocos-Galapagos Swimway here.