Exploring Coexistence for Coyote Awareness Week

Photo of Galveston’s ghost wolves play with a soccer ball after dark by Nicolas Ledesma-Lubertino.

You may be wondering why a largely ocean-focused organization is highlighting Coyote Awareness Week. Coyotes live near both of our offices – Northern California and the Gulf coast of Texas – and need stronger protections. Like countless other species, coyotes face growing threats from development and widespread misconceptions that curb conservation efforts despite their ecological importance.

As noted in a media advisory from Project Coyote, “in most parts of the United States, they can be killed year-round in unlimited numbers through methods including trapping, poisoning, and wildlife killing contests that result in at least one coyote killed every minute in the United States, or an estimated 500,000+ annually, including 60,000 killed at taxpayer expense by the federal government in 2024.”

In Galveston, the coyotes roaming the island aren’t just coyotes – they’re living time capsules. What started with a curious sighting of “strange-looking” animals turned into a scientific surprise: the canids of Galveston Island carry significant DNA from the critically endangered red wolf, a species declared extinct in the wild in 1980!

Now nicknamed “ghost wolves,” these coyotes preserve genetic traces of the lost and charismatic predator that once roamed from Texas to the Great Lakes. As red wolves disappeared due to centuries of eradication efforts, some interbred with coyotes, thus quietly passing their genes forward. Today, those genes may be key to saving the species. In a place where wildlife and history collide, Galveston Island’s coyotes aren’t just surviving, they could help rewrite their story of conservation.

One of the largest and most persistent threats to this population is coastal development, which encroaches on their natural habitat and turns it into an unforgiving environment. This underscores what advocates have long emphasized: protecting their habitat is one of the most effective ways to ensure their survival.

Often overlooked in rural and urban neighborhoods, coyotes maintain ecological balance overall across ecosystems. They regulate rodent populations, reduce disease spread and keep environments cleaner by scavenging carrion. By naturally controlling mid-sized predators like raccoons, skunks and foxes – coyotes create space for bird populations to thrive, boosting their diversity and abundance.

Join the TIRN team by participating in Coyote Awareness Week – an opportunity to move beyond misconceptions and recognize coyotes as vital contributors to healthy ecosystems. By learning more (check out Project Coyote and Gulf Coast Canine Project) and supporting coexistence-focused conservation, we can help ensure these adaptable animals are protected for the future.