Face Mask Consumed by Sea Turtle

Over the past couple of years, the pandemic has affected humans across the globe. According to a new study, sea turtles were also affected by the spread of Covid. According to a recent study published in the Marine Pollution Bulletin, a face mask was found in the feces of a juvenile green sea turtle this past summer, off the coast of Japan.

This part of the world has been monitored over the last 15 years, and face masks had not been detected during that time. The face mask found in the feces was polypropylene, meaning it was the common disposable face mask seen on faces across the globe.

These disposable masks are now affecting marine wildlife, finding their way into these precious ecosystems and being consumed. To make matters worse, polypropylene masks can potentially contain additives and absorb hazardous chemicals, which in turn, are exposed to marine organisms that ingest them.

The consumption of personal protective equipment has increased exponentially worldwide, and this study gives thought to how we need to address their safe and proper disposal.

To read the entire article, click here: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0025326X22000716?via%3Dihub.