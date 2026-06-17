Gulf Action Alert: Speak Up Against Discovery Sands

Galveston ghost wolves play with a soccer ball after dark by Nicolas Ledesma-Lubertino.

A 351-acre real estate development, known as “Discovery Sands”, has been proposed next to Jamaica Beach in Galveston’s West End. The project will place 733 new lots, 213 condos, and a tourist attraction in an ecologically sensitive coastal area. The developer is seeking approval of Planned Urban Development (PUD) #26P-009, which allows them to request exceptions (variances) from standard development rules. A revised plan was released, but key concerns remain.

The requested exemptions would allow higher-intensity development next to over 100 acres of marsh that were restored with more than $100 million in public funding. Not only do marshes support vulnerable species like the local Ghost Wolves population, but they are also major mitigates of coastal storms. Key elements that remain undefined or are not included as required conditions in the PUD include:

A wildlife corridor: The proposed wildlife corridor is not clearly defined, mapped, or included as a required element of the PUD. It should require a clearly defined wildlife corridor from the bay to FM 3005. Galveston’s west end is home and visited by many unique and vulnerable wildlife populations including Ghost Wolves and the Eastern Black Rail. This development will not only disrupt the marshes, but also introduce increased noise, and light pollution into surrounding habitats. Wastewater treatment: Wastewater treatment has not been clearly outlined in the current plan. It is unclear how wastewater will be treated or how the system will perform under flooding conditions. This raises a huge concern about water quality and system reliability during storms and king tides. Well managed and maintained wastewater treatment is extremely important for Galveston to protect our delicate ecosystems and to safeguard public health. Building Height: The variances would allow expansion of building heights up to about 120 feet through additional roof structures and screening. This does not reflect what is being publicly represented and exceeds typical coastal development scale. Transparency is extremely important for any coastal development project, but especially one to this scale that is expected to have such a large environmental impact. The west end of Galveston represents an invaluable refuge for migratory birds including sandhill cranes, one of North America’s largest crane species. Galveston Island also sits along the central flyway migratory path and provides a crucial stop for billions of birds. Use of Variances through the PUD: The project is relying on several variances instead of meeting standard development guidelines; these variances are being used to shape the project instead of requiring compliance with current rules. Approving these variances without clear requirements has real impacts for Galveston’s environment and long-term development.

1) Testify in Person:

Community members can sign up to speak when they arrive. Public testimony is limited to approximately 3 minutes per speaker.

City Council Meeting Thursday, June 25th at 5:00 PM Galveston City Hall 823 Rosenberg St, Room 204 Galveston, Texas 77554

2) Submit a Written Comment:

Community members can also submit written comments directly to City Council. Written public comments are provided to City Council prior to regular meetings, but are not read aloud during the meeting.

Submit a comment online: City of Galveston Public Comment Form

3) Contact City Council Members:

Even if you cannot attend the meeting, a brief email to City Council members can help demonstrate community concern and support for stronger project conditions.

When reaching out follow these guidelines: Reference PUD #26P-009 (Discovery Sands) Require a clearly defined wildlife corridor from the bay to FM 3005 Require a detailed wastewater treatment plan Set a clear and enforceable building height Limit unnecessary variances

City Council Members: John Paul Listowski, Mayor – johnlistowski@GalvestonTX.Gov Sharon B. Lewis, District 1 – sharonlewis@galvestonTX.gov Jeffrey Taylor, District 2 – jeffreytaylor@GalvestonTX.Gov Bob Brown, District 3 – bobbrown@GalvestonTX.Gov Alex Porretto, District 4 – alexporretto@GalvestonTX.gov Michael Niebuhr, District 5 – michaelniebuhr@GalvestonTX.Gov Jason Hardcastle, District 6 – jasonhardcastle@GalvestonTX.Gov



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