How One Texas Nonprofit Is Fighting to Save the Gulf’s Most Endangered Wildlife: A-Z Animals

Thank you to A-Z Animals and journalist Jenna Bratcher for covering our important work to protect the critically endangered Kemp’s ridely sea turtle from our Gulf of Mexico office, ran by Ocean Program Director, Joanie Steinhaus!

“The Gulf of Mexico faces numerous challenges. Industrial pollutants from a 33-state watershed impact water quality. Counter-clockwise currents distribute these pollutants, creating environmental stress for marine ecosystems. Among those affected are five of the seven sea turtle species and the recently discovered Rice’s whale. With only about 50 Rice’s whales remaining, their critical habitat in the Gulf remains unprotected, raising concerns about their survival.

‘Scientists are saying that if a female is killed by non-natural sources, such as a vessel strike, this population could go extinct,’ Joanie emphasizes.

Adding to these threats are invasive species attracted to decommissioned oil rigs left in the Gulf under Texas’s Rigs-to-Reefs program. While initially benefiting marine life, these structures eventually degrade, harming the ecosystem…

The Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, the smallest and most endangered sea turtle, has a particularly compelling story. Named after a Floridian who recognized its uniqueness in the mid-20th century, the species faced near extinction by 1985, with only 350 documented nesting turtles. Overharvesting for meat, leather, and eggs devastated their populations. A collaborative effort between the U.S. and Mexican governments saved the species, but challenges persist. Critical habitat designation, essential for their recovery, remains unfulfilled despite petitions and legal efforts.”