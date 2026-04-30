In Solidarity with May Day: A Nationwide Day of Collective Action

On Friday, May 1, 2026, Turtle Island Restoration Network will pause our regular operations in solidarity with the growing call for a general strike and collective action for justice, dignity, and a livable future. Learn about May Day Strong’s Nationwide day of collective action here and how you can join us!

May Day has long represented the struggle for workers’ rights, democratic participation, and human dignity. Born from the labor movement’s fight for the eight-hour workday and carried forward by generations of organizers around the world, May 1 remains a reminder that lasting progress comes when ordinary people act collectively in defense of their communities, their livelihoods, and the future.

For nearly four decades, Turtle Island Restoration Network has worked to challenge the systems that place profit ahead of the planet. The environmental movement is profoundly connected to the struggle for economic justice, workers’ rights, public health, and human rights.

TIRN has long recognized this connection. During the 1999 Battle in Seattle protests against the World Trade Organization, we stood alongside labor, Indigenous leaders, environmental advocates, family farmers, and human rights organizers to challenge trade policies that accelerated environmental destruction and undermined democratic accountability. That moment helped demonstrate that environmental protection and social justice are inseparable.

The same systems that exploit oceans, forests, rivers, and wildlife often exploit workers and frontline communities. We see this every day in industrial fishing practices, fossil fuel extraction, and pollution in frontline communities. Environmental justice requires social justice.

By observing this day of solidarity, we are recognizing that meaningful environmental protection depends on people having the power, security, and freedom to advocate for themselves, their communities, and future generations. There is no such thing as a green dictator.

Our staff will return to regular operations on Monday, May 4. During this pause, we encourage our supporters to reflect on the connections between environmental protection and collective action, and to support peaceful efforts that advance justice, sustainability, and democracy.