ken-bouley-joins-tirn-as-executive-director/

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Ken Bouley will join TIRN as the new Executive Director. Ken brings to us his years of managerial skills from a successful career as a software developer and architect, including managing globally distributed teams of up to 100 people. His experience also encompasses program & project management, performance management, employee development, budgeting, strategic planning, and technical acumen which he will seek to employ where appropriate in his new role, from outreach to monitoring to data collection and analysis.

Ken also brings an intense personal dedication to fighting for a healthier environment. He has volunteered for SPAWN, the Western Watersheds Project, the Resource Renewal Institute, and other environmental groups over many years. He was Chairman of the Board for the Coho Salmon Land trust for four years and has been a leading voice and activist for the restoration of Point Reyes National Seashore.

Former Executive Director Todd Steiner will remain on the Board of Directors, transition Ken into his new position, and progressively change his role to selected projects.

Please read the following note from Ken:

“I am thrilled to join TIRN, an organization I have known and supported for decades. My task is to bring what I know from my previous life which is applicable to this role, and come up to speed on the rest. I know I have a lot of learn. I favor a data informed approach to decisions and strategy. ‘If you can measure it, you can improve it.’ I look forward to getting to know staff, volunteers, donors, and other supporters and hearing your ideas for progress against our mission. I hope and expect you to find me to be a listener and an advocate. I always have an open-door policy.”

Ken and his wife, Kelli Petersen, live in Inverness, California. In his spare time, Ken enjoys woodworking, travel, and wildlife photography. Please reach out and say hello at kbouley@tirn.net.