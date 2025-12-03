Membership Webinar, “Nurdles: Tackling Plastic Pollution at the Source” | December 11

We’re excited to bring back our membership webinar series with Nurdles: Tackling Plastic Pollution at the Source — Turtle Island Restoration Network’s exclusive live webinar just for our incredible members! Mark your calendars for Thursday, December 11th at 6pm CT and get ready to dive in with TIRN’s Ocean Program Director, Joanie Steinhaus.

Join Joanie to learn about nurdles and nurdle patrol and how you can act as a Citizen Scientist and be part of the solution to prevent these tiny plastic pollutants from impacting marine wildlife. Nurdles are tiny plastic pellets that act as the building block for all plastic products, such as bottles and bags. Manufactured in the billions, they are a major source of microplastic pollution, as spills from manufacturing and transport find their way into the environment. Often mistaken for food by marine animals once they are ingested they release toxic chemicals, that have adhered to the nurdle while in the environment, into the animals. Over time marine animals bioaccumulate these toxins which can also biomagnify up the food chain into higher trophic levels, impacting every level of many ocean food webs.

This special event is your chance to get the inside scoop on our Gulf of Mexico team’s work to combat the plastic crisis at its source, through litigation against harmful LNG project permits, nurdle production facilities and legislation against production, microplastic research and more! It’s also the perfect time to bring all your policy, production and advocacy questions — our team loves connecting directly with members like you and sharing the latest updates on our work to protect our oceans and marine wildlife.

Come curious, leave inspired and feel even more empowered to make waves for a healthier blue planet. We can’t wait to sea you there!

