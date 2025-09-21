New Experience Items Are Live in the Ripples Make Waves Online Auction!

Give the Gift of Doing Instead of Having: Experiences Keep Giving

This year, Turtle Island Restoration Network is thrilled to announce a new category in our first-ever online auction: Experiences! From coastal adventures to culinary delights, these one-of-a-kind opportunities are designed to create lasting memories, connect us with the natural world and support the vital work of protecting our blue-green planet and the endangered species that call it home.

What makes experiences the perfect gift? Unlike material items, experiences keep on giving. They allow us to share meaningful time with friends and loved ones, immerse ourselves in nature and come away inspired – long after the moment has passed. And best of all, every bid in our auction goes directly to advancing Turtle Island Restoration Network’s mission. These experiences are listed at discounted rates, so any extra you contribute directly fuels our programs to restore habitats, protect wildlife and defend the health of our oceans and watersheds.

Here’s a glimpse of the exciting experiences now available in the auction:

Point Reyes Kayaking Adventure

Set out on an unforgettable paddling adventure with a Blue Waters Kayaking gift certificate for a 4-hour take-away tandem kayak for two. Pick up your boat in Point Reyes and launch straight into the wild beauty of Tomales Bay, where coastal hills meet sheltered waters and wildlife abounds. Glide past harbor seals, explore quiet coves or simply soak in the serenity of the bay. Thanks to Blue Waters Kayaking for helping our community connect with the water!

Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery Tasting Experience, Kula, Maui

Savor the spirit of Maui with a five-spirit tasting flight featuring Ocean Organic Vodka, Kula Rums and FY Gin on the slopes of Haleakalā. Learn about sustainable farming practices, the cultivation of over 30 Polynesian sugarcane varieties and the transformation of fresh cane juice into award-winning spirits. Guests are also invited to dine at the brand-new Café at The Point, with locally grown produce, housemade farmbreads, fresh salads and Maui-style pūpūs. With panoramic ocean views and tropical breezes, this is an experience to remember. Mahalo to Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery for sharing the aloha spirit with our community!

Point Reyes National Seashore Tracking Experience

Step into the wilds of Point Reyes for a full-day animal tracking adventure with naturalist Richard Vacha. Learn to read the stories written in the sand, soil and grass – the daily lives of foxes, bobcats, coyotes and countless other animals that call the seashore home. This immersive experience transforms the way you see and move in nature, offering insights that extend even into daily life. Thanks to Richard and the Point Reyes Tracking School for sharing this unforgettable journey into the art of awareness!

Bolinas Birdwatching Excursion with Keith Hansen

Take flight on a birdwatching excursion in Bolinas with master birder and illustrator Keith Hansen. This four-hour outing for up to ten people is a rare opportunity to explore local habitats with one of California’s most celebrated naturalists. Keith’s artwork has graced field guides including Hansen’s Field Guide to the Birds of the Sierra Nevada. Whether you’re a seasoned birder or a curious beginner, you’ll come away with new skills, a deeper appreciation for local species and unforgettable moments in the field.

Abbott’s Lagoon Naturalist Adventure with Jeff Miller

Explore the wild beauty of Point Reyes with naturalist Jeff Miller on a guided adventure at Abbott’s Lagoon. This four-hour outing for up to six people immerses participants in coastal dunes, wetlands and open water habitats that support birds, wildflowers and other wildlife. Jeff brings decades of conservation experience and a lifelong passion for sharing the wonders of the natural world. Spot migratory birds, admire spring blooms and connect deeply with this iconic California landscape.

Arti Natural Indian Café – $100 Gift Certificate

Enjoy the vibrant flavors of India with a $100 gift certificate to Arti Natural Indian Café in Lagunitas. Beloved for its warm hospitality, Arti Café offers fabulous vegetarian and vegan options – a staple for our Northern California staff and volunteers. From rich curries to fragrant dals and housemade breads, every dish is prepared with fresh, natural ingredients and a touch of spice. Thanks to Arti Café for sharing their delicious food and community spirit!

Tamalpie Pizza – $50 Gift Certificate

Savor a slice of Mill Valley with a $50 gift certificate to Tamalpie Pizza, known for its wood-fired pies, fresh seasonal ingredients and welcoming atmosphere. With inventive toppings, crisp salads, and hearty pasta dishes, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Thanks to Tamalpie for serving up delicious food and hometown spirit!

Boo Koo – $50 Gift Certificate

Treat yourself to bold flavors with a $50 gift certificate to Boo Koo in Mill Valley. Celebrated for its inventive menu and vibrant culinary creations, Boo Koo offers an unforgettable dining experience perfect for food lovers seeking something fresh and exciting. Whether enjoyed in-house or as a takeout treat, this certificate brings a taste of Mill Valley’s creative dining scene straight to you. Mailed or emailed to the winner.

Giving the gift of an experience is about more than just a moment of joy – it’s about connection, learning, and lasting memories. From paddling Tomales Bay to tasting award-winning spirits in Maui, from tracking wildlife at Point Reyes to sharing a delicious meal with loved ones, these auction items create moments that linger in the heart and mind.

Bid generously and know that anything above the listed discounted rates directly fuels Turtle Island Restoration Network’s mission to protect endangered species and restore the habitats that sustain them. In giving these experiences, you’re giving gifts that keep on giving – to the people who receive them, to the planet we share and to future generations who will inherit the wonders we protect today.

Explore all these exciting new items in our Experiences category and place your bids – because the best gifts are the ones that create memories, connection and positive change.