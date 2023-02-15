0

New Footage from Costa Rica

Turtle Island Restoration Network supports a hatchery in Naranjo Beach, Costa Rica, and a recent video shows footage of a beautiful Olive ridley seen recently in the area!

Playa Naranjo is located in Santa Rosa National Park, Guanacaste. This remote paradisiacal beach, famous among surfers, is within a five hour drive from San Jose, the capital of Costa Rica and can only be accessed by 4×4 vehicles. Naranjo is a secondary nesting beach for endangered leatherback sea turtles (Dermochelys coriacea).

You can view the footage of the sea turtle below.

📹 credit: Carlos Perez

