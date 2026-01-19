Plastic Pellets Pollute Beaches, Streams: Houston Chronicle

Tiny plastic – big, big problem! Small plastic pellets, called nurdles, are polluting our beaches and waterways. Thank you to David Montgomery of the Houston Chronicle for publishing a story and to everyone that participated in the statewide Nurdle Hunt. These pellets – that fuel plastic production – soak up toxins, get mistaken for food by fish and birds, and never truly go away. Every nurdle found is data that helps hold polluters accountable and protect our coast. Learn more about our work to tackle plastic pollution in the Gulf here.