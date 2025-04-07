0
Point Reyes Settlement Offers Massive Public and Ecological Benefits

The January 2025 Point Reyes National Seashore settlement agreement ended decades of conflict over management of cattle ranching and wildlife on public lands. The departure of most of the commercial ranches from our National Park along with the Revised Record of Decision and new management approach by the National Park Service will provide significant public interest and ecological benefits.

Read more about it in this article in The Wildlife News.

You can learn more about our work in Point Reyes here or by reaching out to kbouley@tirn.net.

To support our work in Point Reyes, please go here.

