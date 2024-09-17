0
Project 2025 Would Be a Disaster

Project 2025 Would Be a Disaster

Project 2025 Would Be a Disaster for Our National Marine Sanctuaries & Ocean Ecosystems

By Todd Steiner

According to a new article, https://www.americanprogress.org/article/project-2025-would-be-a-disaster-for-national-marine-sanctuaries/, the extreme conservative blueprint from the Heritage Foundation Project 2025 would put oceans in peril by weakening protections and prioritizing industry desires over conservation.

New analysis from the Center for American Progress reports if Project 2025 were implemented, it would expose 1,370,350 square miles of ocean and freshwater habitat to new threats, including our National Marine Sanctuaries.

There are currently 16 National Marine Sanctuaries, stretching from the Florida Keys to Hawaii, which protect 600,000 square miles of habitat, and several new Sanctuaries are under consideration. All National Marine Sanctuaries ban all extraction of minerals and fossil fuels within their boundaries.

Project 2025 would threaten new and proposed sanctuaries by:

  • Opening opportunities for mineral extraction in existing sanctuaries;
  • Pausing creation of any new national marine sanctuaries; and
  • Radically restructuring the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the agency that manages the National Marine Sanctuary program.

Project 2025 prioritizes extractive industry and giveaways, especially to the fossil fuel industry. A list of additional threats posed by Project 2025 to current US policies that protect environmental and human health can be found here:

https://www.americanprogress.org/?s=project+2025

 

You May Also Like

2024endangeredentanglementleatherbackoceanpot fisheryropeless gearsablefishsea turtleSharksSharks - Action

Lawsuit to Protect Leatherbacks Advances

Todd Steiner
Todd SteinerSeptember 8, 2024
sea turtle mouth, sea turtle lifespan, leatherback turtle size, loggerhead, loggerhead sea turtle, loggerheads, green sea turtle, Lawsuit Aims to Protect Pacific Sea Turtles From Fishing Gear Fishery’s Expansion Threatens Endangered Leatherback Habitat Off California SAN FRANCISCO— The Center for Biological Diversity and Turtle Island Restoration Network sued the National Marine Fisheries Service today for failing to protect Pacific leatherback sea turtles and their critical habitat from sablefish pot gear that can entangle and drown the endangered animals. 2024endangeredentanglementleatherbackoceanpot fisheryropeless gearsablefishsea turtleSharksSharks - Action

Ropeless Gear Can Help Save the Lives of Whales and Sea Turtles

Todd Steiner
Todd SteinerAugust 29, 2024
2024Gulf of MexicolawsuitsLNGNews ReleasesTexas

Lawsuit in Louisiana Challenging Controversial LNG Project

Trish Himebaugh
Trish HimebaughAugust 23, 2024