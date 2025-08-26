Protect Every Park This Week & Beyond

Our nation’s public lands are among our most treasured resources. These preserved spaces belong to all of us… providing clean water (happy World Water Week), critical wildlife habitat, cultural connections and opportunities for all to connect with the natural world together.

But time and time again, these landscapes are under threat from attempts to cut funding and open them up to corporate polluters. As we celebrate the 109th birthday of the National Park Service (NPS) this week, join us and our partners across the country to demand stronger protections for our national parks and public lands. Now, it’s our turn to step up and ensure these lands remain protected for future generations. Below are three impactful ways to advocate for the NPS:

Prevent Further Cuts to Park Staff and Funding: It takes thousands of dedicated staff to care for and protect more than 430 national park sites. Since the Trump administration took office, the National Park Service has lost nearly a quarter of its permanent workforce. Urge Congress to defend park staff and reverse these harmful cuts to our parks. Sign on here! Restore Point Reyes National Seashore: The only national park site on California’s coast, yet pollution from subsidized ranching is contaminating streams and flowing into the Pacific, threatening public health and the wildlife that depend on this habitat. We’re looking to test water quality, but need your help to defend this coastal treasure. Support PRNS here! Tune in to Sierra Club’s Action Hour: Join our friends for Virtual Action Hour tonight at 4pm PST! This meeting is dedicated to protecting our cherished public lands: push for legislation to safeguard these vital places, learn how staff shortages and budget cuts are threatening them, and take action to defend people and the outdoors. Tune in here!

Together, we can progress legislation that strengthens protections, push back against harmful cuts and make sure these cherished spaces continue to thrive. Join TIRN in honoring 109 years of the NPS by recommitting ourselves to protecting every park and every public space… for the people, wildlife and ecosystems that depend on them.