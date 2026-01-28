Protect Harbor Porpoises from Atlantic Gillnet Fisheries

Harbor porpoises are shy, small marine mammals that are most often observed in pairs or small groups. They typically inhabit nearshore waters. As a result, harbor porpoises are especially vulnerable to human impacts, including being caught as bycatch in gillnet fisheries.

The National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) created the Harbor Porpoise Take Reduction Team (HPTRT), composed of stakeholders from state and federal agencies, the fishing industry, conservation groups and the research community – with the goal of mitigating harbor porpoise bycatch. Now, NMFS has updated the HPTRT regulations so that the minimum twine required for the gillnets is 0.81 mm, smaller than the original 0.90 mm requirement. This measure is only for convenience so that fishermen in the New Jersey Atlantic Sturgeon Bycatch Reduction Area can use low-profile gillnets required for monkfish fishing while also fishing in the HPTRT area.

submit before February 2!

“I oppose the deregulatory change to the gillnet twine size of 0.81 mm because…

… NMFS even acknowledges that there is uncertainty in how this change in twine size would affect harbor porpoise bycatch.” … low-profile gillnet gear does not mean low bycatch.” … we should be prioritizing the survival of the harbor porpoise, the foundational principle of the Harbor Porpoise Take Reduction Team, instead of focusing on industry profits and convenience.”



