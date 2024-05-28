Save the Date: June 30th Pollinators Panel in California Museum

You’re welcome to j oin us for the Pollinators Panel: Monarch Butterflies on June 30th at the California Nature Art Museum (formerly the Wildling Museum) | Second Floor Valley Oak Gallery

Mark your calendars for an enlightening and impactful event! On June 30th, the California Nature Art Museum will host a Pollinators Panel focusing on the conservation of the endangered Western monarch butterfly. This event promises to be a gathering of some of the brightest minds in the field of conservation, held in the picturesque town of Solvang, near Santa Barbara, California.

Meet the Experts

Our panel features a distinguished group of Western monarch experts who are dedicated to the preservation and restoration of this iconic species. The panelists include:

Ole Schell, moved by the precipitous decline in the Western Monarch Butterfly population, established the West Marin Monarch Sanctuary on his family cattle ranch on the coast in Northern California. The West Marin Monarch Sanctuary’s mission is to protect the existing monarch population by providing a food source for their rebound. Schell and the sanctuary see advocacy as part of their mission, doing extensive press outreach, museum and gallery shows on the art and science of monarchs, and engaging in education for children and adults. He’s also made a short documentary about converting working agricultural land into habitat for not only monarch butterflies, but pollinators at large.

Mia Monroe is co-founder of the Western Monarch Count, and a volunteer with the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation. She has worked in monarch habitat conservation for over 30 years, especially in Marin County.

Elizabeth Weber is an independent documentary photographer who focuses on ecological issues, in relation to both nature ’ s degradation and its healing. Through her work on the western monarch butterfly, she hopes to raise awareness about the species population decline and offer ways for people to help monarchs. She has collaborated with poets, conservationists and non-profits and is dedicated to working with people who are creating positive change in their communities and the environment.

Audrey Fusco is the Restoration Ecologist and Native Plant Nursery Manager for the Salmon Protection and Watershed Network in Marin County. She focuses on restoring habitat for all of the wildlife that use riparian corridors, including pollinators such as the endangered Western monarch butterfly. Additionally, Audrey helps schools in Marin County create habitat gardens on their school grounds.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, June 30, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM– 4:30 PM

Location: Solvang, near Santa Barbara, California

Venue: California Nature Art Museum

Why Attend?

Gain Knowledge: Hear from top experts about the current state of the Western monarch butterfly population, the challenges they face, and the innovative strategies being used to protect them.

Learn about the critical role of riparian habitats in supporting not only monarchs but a diverse range of wildlife. Take Action: Discover practical ways you can contribute to the conservation efforts, from creating habitat gardens to supporting local conservation organizations.

Event Highlights

In addition to the panel discussion, the event will feature:

Art Show: A beautiful exhibition celebrating pollinators through art. See works from talented artists who capture the essence and importance of these vital creatures.

How to Get Involved

Audrey Fusco and her fellow panelists are excited to share their insights and experiences with you. This is an excellent opportunity to learn from and connect with leading conservationists. Whether you’re a seasoned environmentalist or just starting to learn about pollinators, this event will provide valuable information and inspiration.

For more information about the event and to stay updated, please visit the California Nature Art Museum’s news page.

You’re welcome to join us on Sunday, June 30th in Solvang for a day dedicated to the conservation of the Western monarch butterfly. Let’s work together to ensure a thriving future for these majestic pollinators.

Warm regards,

Audrey Fusco

Restoration Ecologist and Native Plant Nursery Manager

Salmon Protection and Watershed Network (SPAWN)