Seas the Season with TIRN for Year-end Giving!

As we close out 2025, let’s celebrate the year’s bold wins for ocean wildlife and gearing up for urgent fights on the horizon. Our advocacy roots, scientific expertise and community-powered model allow us to move quickly, expose threats, shift policy and rally thousands to defend the blue-green planet we all share. From shutting down destructive fisheries, to challenging fossil-fuel expansion in the Gulf, to running the sea turtle hotline for the Texas coast and restoring salmon habitat in California, every win this year reflects the power of people like you who refuse to give up on our planet.

This Giving Tuesday, we’re excited to launch our Seas the Season campaign, a call to action to champion a blue-green planet – seas your impact this holiday giving season! Your support is essential in making this vision a reality. As we reflect on 2025, we’re proud to share some of the year’s highlights, each a testament to what your generosity makes possible.

Banned deadly set gillnets in California after years of campaigning. Drift gillnets will be fully phased out in the state by 2027!

A Louisiana court blocked the Commonwealth LNG terminal, citing failures to consider environmental justice, climate impacts and wetland destruction.

Filed a major lawsuit to protect endangered Gulf species, including the critically endangered Rice’s whale, from harmful offshore oil and gas operations.

Generated 51,397 public comments through action alerts. Delivered 11,000 emails to Costa Rica’s president supporting the Cocos-Galápagos Swimway.

Removed 369lbs of trash during beach cleanups – including balloons, cigarette butts and nurdles.

Celebrated a record-breaking 449 sea turtle nests along the Texas coast, proof that long-term conservation works!

Documented 3,000+ estimated coho smolts, 747 Chinook smolts. Observed 10 steelhead smolt and 595 juveniles.

Help us keep the momentum going – by supporting today, you’ll ensure that these achievements continue to grow in 2026 and beyond.