Speak Out Against Weaponized Anti-Environmentalism

Turtle Island Restoration Network is proud to have a history of partnership and collaboration with the Center for Biological Diversity, a highly effective group with real principles. If you haven’t heard, the Center is being targeted with a sham probe by two anti-environment and pro-extraction US Representatives: Paul Gosar (R) Arizona and Pete Staub (R) from Minnesota. The vague “investigation” comes after the Center blocked a proposed mine in Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Such vindictive attacks threaten not only the Center, but all environmental groups, the environment itself, and free speech. It threatens all of us.

TIRN stands with the Center and condemns the targeting of grass-roots environmental groups. Voice your objection HERE, before there is no one left to speak you.