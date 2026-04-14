Statement from TIRN on the Impact of AI Data Centers

Turtle Island Restoration Network (TIRN) has worked to oppose fossil fuel proliferation and entrenchment for decades. We continue our efforts against expansion of infrastructure for unsustainable energy production, including offshore drilling, fracking, oil and liquid natural gas facilities and ship traffic, and more. We continue to push for significant refactoring of our energy production towards sustainable renewables.

The unchecked proliferation of data centers to fuel the burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI) used by corporations and governments to surveil the public, increase consumer consumption, and displace workers is driving an unsustainable surge in energy and water consumption at an unignorable scale. These facilities strain local water supplies, fragment and displace habitat, and exacerbate patterns of environmental injustice, often in regions already burdened by pollution and resource exploitation.

Technology is not going away, and potentially can play a role in positive change, but the current planned rate of growth is unsustainable and irresponsible. Turtle Island Restoration Network calls for a halt to the reckless expansion of AI without strong ethical guard rails, and the increase in proliferation of data centers, especially in vulnerable communities. Comprehensive environmental review and binding commitments to reduce energy demand rather than simply shifting its source must be enacted. All affected communities should have meaningful consultation and consent.

TIRN supports passage of recently introduced “Artificial Intelligence Data Center Moratorium Act” legislation from Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

We have long opposed systems that sacrifice our blue-green planet short-term gain. We will continue to do so—because the protection of our oceans, climate, and communities demands nothing less.

Please reach out to kbouley@tirn.net for more information or clarifications.