Statement on the Deployment of the National Guard and ICE Protests in Los Angeles

STATEMENT FROM TURTLE ISLAND RESTORATION NETWORK

On the Deployment of the National Guard and ICE Protests in Los Angeles

At Turtle Island Restoration Network, we believe deeply that environmental justice is inseparable from social justice. The health of our oceans, our communities, and our democracy are interconnected: what harms one, harms us all. With staff and partners scattered across the country, some of whom call Los Angeles home, we cannot and will not be silent.

The rights of free speech, assembly, and due process are guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and are critical to a functioning democracy.

This week, as peaceful protests erupted across Los Angeles in response to escalating ICE raids and the targeting of immigrant communities, we have watched with both alarm and heartbreak as the federal government responds with force. President Trump’s unilateral decision to deploy the National Guard to Los Angeles, without the consent of Governor Newsom, is yet another disturbing abuse of power. This is the first time since 1965 that such a move has been made without gubernatorial approval. It is unnecessary, unwelcome, and dangerous.

Let us be clear: Los Angeles is not a warzone. It is a city built and sustained on the courage, labor, and love of its diverse communities. The real story is not one of conflict or chaos, but of people standing up for each other – for our neighbors, for our families, and for our friends.

We stand with our fellow advocacy organizations and with all those on the ground working to protect the rights, dignity, and safety of Los Angeles residents. We join Governor Newsom, local representatives, and LAPD leaders in calling for the immediate withdrawal of the National Guard. We urge the media to resist sensationalism and instead uplift the truth: that these protests are rooted in peace and community defense, not chaos.

We also encourage everyone to know their constitutional rights and support organizations providing legal and direct aid.

This moment is frightening, but we will not be silent or turn a blind eye. Turtle Island Restoration Network stands in solidarity with all peaceful protesters. We support immigrant communities and demand due process for all people in our borders, as required by the Constitution, regardless of their citizenship status. We remain committed to protecting not just marine life and watersheds, but the people and communities who have always been the stewards of this land and sea. The earth we defend was built on diversity. Our movement must be too.

Together we resist,

Turtle Island Restoration Network