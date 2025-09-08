Stop California Governor Newsom’s Attack on Clean Water, Rivers & Salmon

Currently in California, Governor Newsom is pushing a dangerous deal that would gut environmental protections for our rivers by carving out a special CEQA exemption for the state’s Water Quality Control Plan. This plan is supposed to be California’s basic blueprint for how much water must stay in rivers to protect fish, wildlife, and communities. It’s meant to ensure clean water for people and enough flowing water for salmon and other species to survive.

If passed, this CEQA exemption would be the final straw for already struggling salmon runs, in addition to devastating the communities, Tribes, and local economies that depend on healthy rivers and fisheries. The Governor is turning his back on this science-based framework and siding with powerful water interests that want to build the Delta Tunnel (a massive, multi-billion-dollar project that would divert water from the Sacramento River before it flows into the Bay-Delta). The tunnel would send even more water south, leaving salmon runs, Tribes, fishing families, and the Bay-Delta ecosystem high and dry.

Take Action in Two Ways Right Now: