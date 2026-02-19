Tax with Purpose: New Laws & Philanthropy for 2026 – Member Webinar

We’re excited to offer a new flavor of the TIRN member exclusive live webinar series – Tax with Purpose: New Laws & Philanthropy for 2026 – on Wednesday, February 25th at 7pm ET.

Does reading about tax laws give you a headache? Well, recent changes to the tax code are reshaping the way many donors think about their giving — from deduction strategies to retirement-based philanthropy. If you’re wondering how to be as generous and strategic as possible in 2026, this conversation is for you. TIRN is offering current members a webinar, where two financial services professionals from UBS will break down what’s changed, what it means for you and how to make the most of today’s giving landscape. Their goal: to help the TIRN community give confidently, thoughtfully, and tax-efficiently. We’ll also explore powerful charitable planning tools, including:

Planned giving strategies that connect your philanthropy to your long-term financial and estate goals

The advantages of donating appreciated stock

Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCDs) from IRAs

Whether you’re mapping out your giving for the year ahead or simply want to stay ahead of the curve, you’ll walk away with practical insights you can put into action right away. Register today to secure your spot!

Become a TIRN member today to access exclusive content here.

Already a TIRN member? Access your membership portal to sign up for the webinar here.

James P. Stanton, CFP®, CSRIC® is a Senior Vice President–Wealth Management, Portfolio Manager, and Wealth Advisor with UBS in Florida. With more than three decades of experience, he works with individuals, families, and nonprofits to deliver comprehensive wealth planning and customized investment strategies, including sustainable and impact-focused portfolios. James integrates retirement, estate, and tax-aware planning into disciplined, goal-based strategies aligned with clients’ long-term priorities and values. He holds an MBA from Palm Beach Atlantic University and has earned both the Certified Financial Planner™ and Chartered SRI Counselor™ designations.

Liam McCormick is Executive Director and Senior Strategist in Family Advisory and Philanthropy Services at UBS. He works with families to navigate the complex intersection of wealth, legacy, and values—helping them think beyond financial capital to the human and relational dimensions of inheritance. Previously, Liam held senior development roles at Habitat for Humanity International and Opportunity International, and brings deep experience in philanthropy and global relationship-building. A trained executive coach and cross-cultural leader, he is passionate about belonging, stewardship, and generational impact.