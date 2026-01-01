0
Tears of the Tides: How Federal Law Shaped California’s Oceans, What It Saved & What Comes Next

Tears of the Tides: How Federal Law Shaped California’s Oceans, What It Saved & What Comes Next

Evan Luo, a student at the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business, recently completed his internship with us as part of our “Resistance Office” program. Check out Evan’s excellent and educational research paper, Tears of the Tides, as well as his thoughts on his experience interning with TIRN.

This analysis examines how five decades of federal marine protection statutes have shaped California’s ocean ecosystem and wildlife populations. Through quantitative analysis of whale entanglements, sea lion strandings, sea otter populations, kelp forest collapse, salmon population crashes, white shark recovery, and sanctuary expansions, this study documents both successes and failures of the current regulatory framework.

Tears of the Tide Report

You May Also Like

2026ConservationEducation & OutreachEndangered/Threatened SpeciesGulf Beach CleanupsGulf Education & OutreachGulf of MexicoHuman-Wildlife ConflictsMicroplastics ResearchNews

Plastic Pellets Pollute Beaches, Streams: Houston Chronicle

Laurel Irvine
Laurel IrvineJanuary 19, 2026
2026ConservationEndangered/Threatened SpeciesEntanglementHeadquartersHuman-Wildlife ConflictsMarine BiodiversityMarine Mammals & SeabirdsNewsNews ReleasesOther LocationsPSASea TurtlesSharksTIRN

The High Seas Treaty Enters into Force

Laurel Irvine
Laurel IrvineJanuary 17, 2026
2026Action CenterBay AreaCaliforniaConservationEndangered/Threatened SpeciesHeadquartersHuman-Wildlife ConflictsMarine BiodiversityMarine Mammals & SeabirdsNewsPSA

Offshore Drilling Plan for California Must be Rejected: Marin Independent Journal

Ken Bouley
Ken BouleyJanuary 16, 2026