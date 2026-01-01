Tears of the Tides: How Federal Law Shaped California’s Oceans, What It Saved & What Comes Next

Evan Luo, a student at the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business, recently completed his internship with us as part of our “Resistance Office” program. Check out Evan’s excellent and educational research paper, Tears of the Tides, as well as his thoughts on his experience interning with TIRN.

This analysis examines how five decades of federal marine protection statutes have shaped California’s ocean ecosystem and wildlife populations. Through quantitative analysis of whale entanglements, sea lion strandings, sea otter populations, kelp forest collapse, salmon population crashes, white shark recovery, and sanctuary expansions, this study documents both successes and failures of the current regulatory framework.