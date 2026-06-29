The Why and How of Rewilding Point Reyes National Seashore: The Revelator Article

We’d like to extend our sincere thanks to The Revelator (a news and ideas initiative of the Center for Biological Diversity) for publishing our Executive Director Ken Bouley’s recent feature on the future of Point Reyes National Seashore. This article highlights the extraordinary opportunity before us to restore one of California’s most iconic landscapes and explores the collaborative work needed to make that vision a reality. Dive in to the original report, “Review of Seven Mammalian Species for Potential Reintroduction to Point Reyes National Seashore“, to learn more! Header photo of a bobcat by Ken Bouley.

Point Reyes National Seashore is at a turning point. After decades of balancing conservation with commercial ranching, thousands of acres of public land are finally poised for ecological restoration. With most ranching operations now leaving the Seashore, we have a rare opportunity to restore native habitats, reconnect wildlife and reimagine what one of America’s most treasured coastal landscapes can become.

As TIRN’s E.D. Ken Bouley explains in The Revelator, this moment represents far more than a change in land management – it is a chance to rebuild a healthier, more resilient ecosystem while creating a national model for restoration, climate resilience, Tribal stewardship and public access.

One important piece of that larger vision is wildlife reintroduction.

Our newest report, “Review of Seven Mammalian Species for Potential Reintroduction to Point Reyes National Seashore,” by Environmental Advocacy Intern Alexis Evripidou, explores what it would take to bring back native mammals that once played vital roles in the Point Reyes ecosystem.

Rather than advocating for immediate species reintroductions, the report serves as a science-based starting point for discussion. It examines seven locally eliminated or functionally absent mammalian species (including the North American beaver and southern sea otter) and evaluates the ecological benefits, logistical challenges and conservation considerations associated with each.

These aren’t just charismatic animals, many are what ecologists call keystone species or ecosystem engineers – species whose presence helps shape and sustain entire ecosystems. Beavers, for example, naturally create wetlands that improve water storage, reduce erosion, and provide habitat for countless other species. Sea otters help maintain healthy eelgrass beds and kelp forests by keeping marine food webs in balance. Together with thriving tule elk populations and other native wildlife, these species can restore natural ecological processes that have been missing from Point Reyes for generations.

As outlined in the article, successful restoration will require much more than wildlife reintroductions alone. Rebuilding native coastal prairie, partnering with Tribal communities, expanding thoughtful public access and ensuring long-term stewardship are all essential pieces of the puzzle. Restoration is not a single project – it is an ongoing commitment that will require collaboration among scientists, land managers, Tribal leaders, conservation organizations, policymakers and the public.

Point Reyes National Seashore has already demonstrated that restoration is possible. The successful return of tule elk in the late 1970s transformed what was once thought impossible into one of California’s great conservation success stories. Today, with hundreds of elk roaming the Seashore and thousands of acres entering a new era of restoration, we have another opportunity to think boldly about what ecological recovery can look like.

The report is intended to spark that conversation. We hope it encourages readers to imagine a future where restored wildlife populations, healthier ecosystems and thriving biodiversity once again define Point Reyes National Seashore. While every potential reintroduction would require careful scientific evaluation, public engagement, and long-term monitoring, the possibilities are worth exploring.

Restoration begins with asking what’s possible. As Point Reyes enters this new chapter, we invite you to read the report, join the conversation, and help envision a future where nature is given the opportunity to heal – and thrive once again.