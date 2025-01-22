This Administration Prioritizes Profit Over People & Planet

On his first day in office, Donald Trump made history—not for progress, signing multiple executive orders that attacked our environment and began dismantling vital environmental justice programs and climate change initiatives. This administration quickly secured a legacy defined by prioritizing corporate profits over the health of our planet and its people.

This stark shift occurred as the nation honored the birthday and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a leader who championed justice, equality, and radical hope. Dr. King reminded us that true restorative justice requires more than passive reconciliation, it demands the active dismantling of systemic oppression through love, courage, and accountability. The environmental movements of today owe much to the intersectional framework of his activism, which tied social justice to the fight for environmental equity.

In sharp contrast, within 24 hours of taking office, President Trump began prioritizing fossil fuel development, deregulation, and resource extraction, setting a dangerous precedent for environmental policy. By the end of his third day, his actions (examples: opening Alaska’s wilderness to drilling, halting offshore wind energy projects, rolling back protections for vulnerable ecosystems) revealed a clear disregard for environmental justice and the communities most affected by climate change.

Dr. King’s teachings emphasized justice for all and the moral obligation to protect both people and the planet. Yet, these early actions by the Trump administration blatantly ignored those principles. While much of the media reports on the surface-level details of these Executive Orders, the Turtle Island Restoration Network team dives deeper into the environmental and social harm behind each policy in the fact sheet provided here and below: Trump EOs Fact Sheet

