TIRN’s First Fall Online Auction, ‘Ripples Make Waves’ is LIVE!

Our first-ever online auction is live on Zeffy! Ripples Make Waves is more than a brand new event and fundraiser – it’s a celebration of community, collaboration and shared purpose. By participating, you’re not only scoring something remarkable, you’re also helping protect endangered species and their habitats around the world. Together, our ripples will grow into powerful waves of impact.

From unique experiences to one-of-a-kind treasures, each item reflects the creativity, generosity, and passion of our supporters – some longtime friends of our mission, others brand-new allies in the fight for ocean and watershed conservation. We’re grateful to them all for making this auction possible. And a big thank you is in order for our friends at Bay Photo Lab, for donating printing services for some of our incredible photography prizes!

New items will be added each week, follow @turtleislandrestorationnetwork for auction drop updates. Auction closes October 1st at midnight EST, so get your bids in now while it’s fresh. Don’t forget to spread the word, rally your loved ones and maybe even send them a hint to get holiday gifting done early! Thank you for joining us in making waves for the planet with us. Happy bidding!