‘Turtle Walker’ Documentary Exclusive Screening Hosted by TIRN

For Immediate Release, June 3, 2025

Contact: Laurel Irvine, Communications Manager, lirvine@seaturtles.org

Eleni Gast, Development Manager, egast@seaturtles.org

Turtle Island Restoration Network Hosts Exclusive Screening of Critically Acclaimed Documentary “Turtle Walker” at the David Brower Center

BERKELY, CA — Turtle Island Restoration Network (TIRN), a leading nonprofit organization committed to ocean and watershed conservation, is proud to host an exclusive screening of the celebrated documentary Turtle Walker on Friday, June 20th at the David Brower Center to kick off summer and ocean’s month. This community event begins with a reception at 6:00 PM and the screening at 7:00 PM, followed by a discussion on the current state of our oceans with TIRN’s Founder, Todd Steiner, and Executive Director, Ken Bouley.

Turtle Walker, directed by Taira Malaney, tells the powerful story of Satish Bhaskar, an Indian conservationist who dedicated his life to studying and protecting endangered sea turtles along India’s coastlines. The film follows Bhaskar’s extraordinary journey through remote islands and wild shorelines as he uncovers critical nesting grounds and works tirelessly to preserve these habitats – an effort that becomes all the more urgent in the wake of the devastating 2004 tsunami.

“Satish Bhaskar’s story gave me hope at a time when I needed it most.” Said the film’s Writer-Director-Producer, Taira Malaney. “It showed me the power of collective action to protect our oceans and its creatures. We are really looking forward to sharing this film with the TIRN community, to inspire wonder and support community-led conservation of sea turtles across the world.”

The film, which captivated audiences at San Francisco’s highly sought-after International Ocean Film Festival in April, shines a light on the delicate balance between human development, climate events, and the survival of sea turtles – offering viewers a profound look at one man’s enduring impact on marine conservation.

Proceeds from ticket sales directly support the work of Turtle Island Restoration Network, helping protect marine species, restore critical habitats, and advocate for the world’s oceans.

“We were lucky enough to be invited to watch Turtle Walker at the Ocean Film Festival in San Francisco in April. It is beautifully made and fully resonates with our mission and values,” explains Ken Bouley, TIRN Executive Director. “I am just thrilled to be able to share it with our membership and supporters and look forward to this inspiring evening.”

The evening will also include a short film screening followed by a networking and community reception. Attendees are invited to learn more about TIRN’s mission, current campaigns, and how each of us can take action for a more sustainable future.

Event Details:

Date – Friday, June 20 from 6:00-11:00 PM (Reception at 6 PM, Screening at 7 PM)

Location – Richard & Rhonda Goldman Theatre at the David Brower Center, 2150 Allston Way, Berkeley, CA 94704

Tickets – Available via https://TIRNturtlewalkermoviescreening.eventbrite.com (Proceeds benefit TIRN)

For sponsorship opportunities, please complete the online sponsorship form or contact Eleni Gast at egast@seaturtles.org. For more information on the Turtle Island Restoration Network, visit www.seaturtles.org.

Turtle Island Restoration Network is a global ocean conservation nonprofit with offices in California and Texas, whose mission is to inspire and mobilize people around the world to protect marine biodiversity, the oceans and watersheds that sustain all life on Earth.