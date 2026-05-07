Use Your Voice at the Rally for Gulf Wildlife May 16th

The Gulf of Mexico is home to more than twenty species of threatened and endangered species. From green sea turtles to nassau grouper, and from rough cactus coral to the Gulf’s unique Rice’s whales, these species are part of the rich tapestry of marine life that the Gulf is known for.

But we could lose that marine life that keeps our oceans and coastal communities alive- unless we come together to defend them.

Right now, none of the endangered species in the Gulf have protections from offshore drilling and the next oil spill is just waiting to happen. On March 31st, a panel of federal government officials made a rare and unprecedented decision: they exempted all oil and gas industry activities across the Gulf of Mexico from having to follow any conservation measures under the Endangered Species Act. This panel, officially named the Endangered Species Committee and often called the “God Squad” in the news, is better understood as an “Extinction Committee” because by waiving Endangered Species Act protections, they are choosing to doom species to extinction.

If the Extinction Committee’s reckless decision stands, it won’t stop in the Gulf. It will open the door to overturning protections for nature anywhere, even when the consequence is extinction. We can’t let that happen. Join us to stand up for the ocean’s marine life and demand this exemption for the Gulf oil industry be overturned.

Join Turtle Island Restoration Network on Saturday, May 16th from 1-2pm close to Murdoch’s. Click here to learn more details about the event.