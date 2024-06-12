0
Weird Marine Encounters: Hoodwinker Sunfish Washed up on Oregon Beach

Weird Marine Encounters: Hoodwinker Sunfish Washed up on Oregon Beach

By Todd Steiner, Ecologist and the founder and executive director of Turtle Island Restoration Network

A Hoodwinker Sunfish, a species first described in 2017 and originally thought to live in the temperate waters of the southern hemisphere, washed up on an Oregon Beach in June 2024 according to the Seaside Aquarium.  The fish is related to the better known Ocean Sunfish, also called a Mola Mola found in all the world’s temperate and tropical oceans.

Women squatting next to Hoodwinker sunfish (Mola tecta) Photo credit: TiffanyBoothe/SeasideAquarium

On June 3rd a 7.3-foot (221cm) hoodwinker sunfish washed ashore on Gearhart beach, just north of Seaside, Oregon. Photo credit: TiffanyBoothe/SeasideAquarium

 

The Hoodwinker Sunfish that washed up in Oregon, was enormous measuring in at 7.3-ft, possibly the largest one ever recorded for this species.
This species has apparently also recently washed ashore in California and Alaska, according to an article in the Guardian suggesting that it may be more widely dispersed than originally believed.

Programs: Oceans

You May Also Like

Say No to LNG 2024Current ActionGulf of Mexico

Galveston LNG Bunker Port Project Threatens Galveston Bay’s Ecosystem and Communities

TIRNADMIN
TIRNADMINJune 10, 2024
The art of saving sea turtles in Galveston Texas Gala event 2024EventsGulf of Mexicosea turtleSea TurtlesTURTLES

The Art of Saving Sea Turtles

Trish Himebaugh
Trish HimebaughJune 4, 2024
monarch butterfly on a yellow flower in a field of grass 2024ButterfliesEventsMonarchPollinators PanelUpcoming Events

Save the Date: June 30th Pollinators Panel in California Museum

Audrey
AudreyMay 28, 2024