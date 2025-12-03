Elena Hsieh, a recent graduate from UC Berkeley, is just wrapping up her internship with us as part of our “Resistance Office” program. She was a pleasure for all of us to work with and we’re super proud of her great work, especially her publication in the Wildlife News:

What I Learned in Six Months as an Intern at TIRN

By Elena Hsieh

As I wrap up my six-month internship with Turtle Island Restoration Network, I’ve been reflecting on how much this experience has shaped my understanding of conservation, writing, and what it means to be part of a community that truly cares about the planet.

This year, the national political landscape was shifting rapidly, especially around environmental protections, public lands, and federal budgets. Against that backdrop, I chose to spend my internship focusing on how these political changes were affecting our national parks. It became the core of my project and the lens through which I examined the broader environmental challenges facing the country.

One of the most valuable parts of this internship was the freedom to explore and refine my topic of interest. My idea evolved dramatically from the start of the internship to the end. At various points, I considered creating a video animation, then a collage, and finally landed on a photo essay— something that let me combine my passion for photography with my love for writing.

Throughout all these shifts, Ken remained incredibly supportive. He helped me navigate each direction I considered and connected me with resources that added substantially to my final deliverable. I had the opportunity to interview industry professionals in journalism, conservation, and media, and their insight not only strengthened my research but also shaped my thinking about possible career paths as a recent graduate. Two of the experts I spoke with became central voices in my final piece, which was later published in The Wildlife News.

My project allowed me to blend research, creativity, and advocacy in a way I had never done before. I spent months tracing how policy shifts ripple through our national parks (crumbling infrastructure, strained budgets, deferred maintenance) while also exploring how to visually communicate these changes through photography. By the end, I had crafted a photo essay that illustrated the intersection between political decisions and on-the-ground realities, helping readers see these iconic places through a more informed lens.

Regarding the structure of the internship, one of the things I appreciated most was the flexibility. The internship can be fully remote, which is an incredible plus for students or recent graduates balancing classes, jobs, or other commitments. Ken was always willing to accommodate everyone’s schedule, working with each of us to find a weekly meeting time that fit our lives. That kind of flexibility isn’t easy to find, and it allowed me to contribute meaningfully without feeling stretched thin.

Even though we worked remotely, I found myself learning from people who are just as passionate about environmentalism as I am. Hearing about different campaigns, research areas, and field experiences broadened my understanding of what conservation looks like from multiple angles. It reminded me that environmental work isn’t one-dimensional, but a web of efforts, skills, and stories woven together by people who care deeply about the earth.

As I finish my time at TIRN, I’m walking away not only with new skills but also with a more grounded sense of purpose. This internship reaffirmed why I care about environmental justice and why storytelling through words, images, and media matters in conservation. I’m grateful for the flexibility, the mentorship, the meaningful conversations, and the chance to grow as both a writer and an advocate through this internship.