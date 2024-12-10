Ask Costa Rica to Protect the Cocos-Galapagos Swimway

Research has revealed endangered and threatened marine species, including green sea turtles, leatherback sea turtles, whale sharks, scalloped hammerhead sharks, silky sharks and more, use underwater highways—known as swimways—to migrate between marine reserves in the Eastern Tropical Pacific. When these species move beyond the protection provided by marine reserves, they enter the open, unprotected ocean where they are at grave risk of being captured, injured, and even killed by industrial fishing activities.

To save the biodiversity of Costa Rica’s Cocos Island National Park and Ecuador’s Galapagos Marine Reserve—both of which are UNESCO World Heritage Sites—we are urging the governments of Costa Rica and Ecuador to work together and fully protect the Cocos-Galapagos Swimway, a marine corridor marine species have been proven to migrate along.

Scientists have documented the critical importance of protection sharks and turtles during their long migrations from industrial fishing. While Ecuador has taken action to protect its half of the Cocos-Galapagos Swimway, Costa Rica has not.

Take action today and let Costa Rica know the whole world is waiting for it to create its portion of the Cocos-Galapagos Swimway!

