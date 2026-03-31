Breaking News: Trump’s “Extinction Committee” Rips Away Endangered Species Protections in the Gulf

Earlier today, the Trump administration’s so-called “Extinction Committee” (the renamed Endangered Species Committee or now dubbed “God Squad”) approved a shockingly monstrous plan to strip protections from endangered wildlife in the Gulf of Mexico – putting Big Oil and Gas ahead of whales, sea turtles and other vulnerable species.

How is this possible? First of all, this move is completely unprecedented. According to Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth – this administration claims to hold the power to override the Endangered Species Act to justify national security. In reality, our government is exemplifying a misuse of power, intentionally jeopardizing the survival of already vulnerable species like the beloved Rice’s whales, Kemp’s ridley sea turtles, sperm whales, leatherback sea turtles and countless more.

The Rice’s whale is one of the rarest whales on Earth, found only in the Gulf of Mexico – with just about 51 individuals remaining. This elusive species depends on a small, specific habitat, making it especially vulnerable to ship strikes, oil and gas activity and noise pollution. With such a small population left, every injury or loss matters, and without strong protections, the Rice’s whale faces a very real risk of extinction.

In summary, we are in the midst unprecedented times in the fight to protect our blue-green planet. We will use our tools to litigate on behalf of wildlife under bogus claims. Turtle Island Restoration Network is committed to safeguarding the voiceless, and will continue to stand up against federal agencies that are dead set on pushing marine life to extinction.

The attacks don’t seem to be backing down, so neither will we. Please consider giving to our Ocean and Gulf programs to ensure we can use all means necessary to keep Gulf wildlife protected while there’s still time.