Creekwalk Registration 2024-25

SPAWN will be holding Creek Walks again this winter and dates and times are now available for registration! 

We will look for these majestic fish together within the redwood forest and learn about the salmon’s life cycle, biology, and about habitat restoration efforts within the watershed. We hope to see you on an upcoming tour!

Each link will redirect you to a registration page for the specific date and time you have selected. Please pay attention to the correct date and time you intend to register for.

DECEMBER 2024
Saturdays Sundays
December 14, 2024

10:00am-12:00pm
12:30pm-2:30pm

 December 15, 2024

10:00am-12:00pm
12:30pm-2:30pm
December 21, 2024

10:00am-12:00pm
12:30pm-2:30pm

 December 22, 2024

10:00am-12:00pm
12:30pm-2:30pm
December 28, 2024

10:00am-12:00pm
12:30pm-2:30pm

 December 29, 2024

10:00am-12:00pm
12:30pm-2:30pm
JANUARY 2025
Saturdays Sundays
January 4, 2025

10:00am-12:00pm

 January 5, 2025

10:00am-12:00pm
12:30pm-2:30pm
January 11, 2025

10:00am-12:00pm
12:30pm-2:30pm

 January 12, 2025

10:00am-12:00pm
12:30pm-2:30pm

Email Ayano Hayes, ahayes@tirn.net, if you have any questions or need to change your registration.

