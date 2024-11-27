SPAWN will be holding Creek Walks again this winter and dates and times are now available for registration!

We will look for these majestic fish together within the redwood forest and learn about the salmon’s life cycle, biology, and about habitat restoration efforts within the watershed. We hope to see you on an upcoming tour!

Each link will redirect you to a registration page for the specific date and time you have selected. Please pay attention to the correct date and time you intend to register for.

DECEMBER 2024 Saturdays Sundays December 14, 2024 10:00am-12:00pm

12:30pm-2:30pm December 15, 2024 10:00am-12:00pm

12:30pm-2:30pm December 21, 2024 10:00am-12:00pm

12:30pm-2:30pm December 22, 2024 10:00am-12:00pm

12:30pm-2:30pm December 28, 2024 10:00am-12:00pm

12:30pm-2:30pm December 29, 2024 10:00am-12:00pm

12:30pm-2:30pm JANUARY 2025 Saturdays Sundays January 4, 2025 10:00am-12:00pm January 5, 2025 10:00am-12:00pm

12:30pm-2:30pm January 11, 2025 10:00am-12:00pm

12:30pm-2:30pm January 12, 2025 10:00am-12:00pm

12:30pm-2:30pm

Email Ayano Hayes, ahayes@tirn.net, if you have any questions or need to change your registration.