SPAWN will be holding Creek Walks again this winter and dates and times are now available for registration!
We will look for these majestic fish together within the redwood forest and learn about the salmon’s life cycle, biology, and about habitat restoration efforts within the watershed. We hope to see you on an upcoming tour!
Each link will redirect you to a registration page for the specific date and time you have selected. Please pay attention to the correct date and time you intend to register for.
|DECEMBER 2024
|Saturdays
|Sundays
|December 14, 2024
|December 15, 2024
|December 21, 2024
|December 22, 2024
|December 28, 2024
|December 29, 2024
|JANUARY 2025
|Saturdays
|Sundays
|January 4, 2025
|January 5, 2025
|January 11, 2025
|January 12, 2025
Email Ayano Hayes, ahayes@tirn.net, if you have any questions or need to change your registration.