How to Defend the Endangered Species Act: Protect Biodiversity & Critical Habitats

Each of these species are here today because of the Endangered Species Act.

What is the current state of the Endangered Species Act?

On November 21st, the Trump Administration released proposed rules that would significantly weaken the Endangered Species Act – one of our nation’s (and the world’s) most critical tools for protecting vulnerable wildlife and the ecosystems they depend on. If finalized, these changes would strip automatic safeguards from threatened and newly listed species, reduce federal oversight of destructive projects, and make it easier to eliminate critical habitat necessary for recovery and conservation.

Why is the Endangered Species Act considered a foundational and impressive law as it stands without changes?

The ESA is one of the most important laws in the world for protecting biodiversity. It’s our best tool to prevent extinctions, plus it’s popular, bipartisan and proven effective.

Thanks to the ESA, species like bald eagles, gray whales and dozens of others are still with us today. In fact, 99% of all listed species have been saved from extinction.

The proposed changes could put our most cherished species at risk. The Trump Administration is prioritizing resource extraction, business interests, and short-term energy grabs over the survival of wildlife and the ecosystems they depend on.

What is the call to action, how can I help defend the Endangered Species Act?

We are joined by environmental groups and wildlife advocates across the country in sounding the alarm – with a goal of submitting 1 million unique and specific comments. These rollbacks would have far-reaching, catastrophic consequences for endangered marine species, terrestrial wildlife, plants and entire ecosystems. Together, we are urging the public to speak out and submit comments to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service opposing these rules before the December 20th deadline.

To make it extremely simple to take action, we’ve created a toolkit with not only background and but also sample comments for all 4 action alerts. Remember these key points when submitting your comment:

Include a heading that states the Name of the Project and the Docket Id Number.

Use an opening sentence to establish your credibility. State who you are and summarize any of your experiences that are relevant to the topic of the proposed project.

Use the next few sentences to succinctly summarize the data or information that you have provided. Address benefits of protecting species from extinction for the public and country Address potential negative or overlooked impacts Describe the personal impact

Other tips: Be unique, fact-based, and brief. Formatted letters are not as effective! As a community member, your ability to share information that is unique to your area and your knowledge of your community’s interests is your greatest strength when writing a public comment. Your comment can report on local information or knowledge of potential impacts of the project, scientific evidence, or other data that opposes the purpose behind the proposed project. You do not have to come to a conclusion or judgment regarding the entirety of the proposed project, but you do have to clearly communicate the implications of the information that you present. If you are citing specific papers, newspaper articles, or online data or references in your comment, including your sources will help the agency staff find them later.



December 9th: Action 1 → Listing Endangered & Threatened Species and Designating Critical Habitat