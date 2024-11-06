Founder Reflections on Election Results

Dear TIRN Community,



Today, protecting our Planet, Oceans and People became a lot harder. But as Vice President Kamala Harris just stated during her concession speech, “This is not a time to throw up our hands — this is a time to roll up our sleeves. This is a time to organize, to mobilize and to stay engaged for the sake of freedom, justice and the future that we all know we can build together.”



With the support of our community, Turtle Island is redoubling our efforts to keep the ocean wildlife alive, safe and healthy — but we can’t do it without you! Please act now and consider monthly support for Turtle Island so you can assure the environmental legacy we have fought for is not destroyed.



What some of us hoped would never happen, unfortunately came to fruition with a new administration whose motto is “Drill Baby Drill,” which does not believe burning fossil fuels causes climate change and pollutes our air and water, and who will put profit and greed of its corporate friends ahead of common sense protections to safeguard the health of our planet that sustains all living things, including you, me and our loved ones.



Here at Turtle Island, we have been fighting to protect the Earth for nearly four decades and we have seen various Presidents and their administrations come and go. With each new administration, we have to adjust our strategies to the new political environment. Don’t get me wrong, during these next four years, many guardrails and laws we have counted on in the past will be shredded or ignored.



We are getting ready to vigorously fight against what will be a strong push to let industry pollute, let the industrial fishing industry kill whales, sea turtles and sharks, and attempts to dismantle the regulations that protect public health, such as rules to apprise the public of allowable levels of mercury in our seafood and pesticides in our water that will affect our personal health and the health of Earth’s life supporting systems that sustain humans and wildlife alike.



We need your support more than ever. As we re-double our efforts, we need our community alongside with us, become a monthly TIRN supporter!



Together, we will safeguard the progress we have made in the past 35 years and continue our collective work to make the planet a healthier and safer place for wildlife, our children and future generations.

In Solidarity,

Todd Steiner

Founder and Special Projects