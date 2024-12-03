Giving Tuesday impact is DOUBLED!

#TIRNup your impact update: contribute TODAY to DOUBLE your impact, a generous donor is matching your #TIRNup gift up to $35,000!

With your continued support, our organization can grow, learn, and change. Although we have had many successes this past year, we don’t want to lose sight of our goals or become complacent in environmental advocacy. We have loved celebrating our wins and successes with you; but for today, we’d like to focus on the big picture work, what we’re continuing to fight for, and what your support can help bring to the finish line. Here are some items that Turtle Island is monitoring closely and wants to continue advocating for:

🌎 Charles Darwin Day petition filed: Galapagos Islands Needs World Heritage ‘In Danger’ Status – “Conservation groups formally requested today that the Galapagos Islands World Heritage site be listed as “in danger” under the World Heritage Convention. The petition, submitted on Charles Darwin Day and Galapagos Day, notes that the unique archipelago is facing threats from illegal fishing, irresponsible tourism, pollution, invasive species and poor management.”

🌍 NARW recent decline action alert – “By April, 4 North Atlantic Right Whales were found dead, including one calf, and 3 other calves are missing. Death rates are far exceeding birth rates, highlighting the need for swift action to save this species from extinction.”

🌏 Petition launched against proposed Galveston LNG Bunker Port Project at Shoal Point, a significant threats to Galveston Bay’s delicate ecosystem and the well-being of its surrounding communities.

🌎 US District Court of Maryland struck down a flawed federal agency assessment that governs how endangered and threatened species should be protected from Gulf of Mexico offshore oil and gas drilling – current opinion remains operative until 12/20/24.

🌍 Federal lawsuit to protect Leatherback sea turtles advances, now awaiting final decision.

Looking for more ways to support and get involved?

🔹 Donate specifically to our Oceans or SPAWN program.

🔹 Support our Oceans and SPAWN program Wishlists.

🔹 Reach out to our Development Manager, Eleni Gast, directly with any questions.

Help us keep the momentum going! By donating today, you’ll ensure that these achievements continue to grow in 2025 and beyond.