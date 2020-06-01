Help Expand the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary

Off the coast of Texas, spectacular coral reefs in the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary provide a home for sea turtles, manta rays, and all manner of ocean life. Now, we have a chance to expand the sanctuary to protect more of these special places.

About 100 miles off the coast of Texas, dozens of “banks,” or underwater mountains, protrude from the sea floor, rising nearly to the surface. On the slopes of these underwater mountains, hidden beneath the water of the Atlantic ocean, sit spectacular coral reefs providing a home for sea turtles, manta rays, and all manner of ocean life.

The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary protects three of these underwater mountains and now, we have a chance to expand the sanctuary to protect more of these special places. Recognizing that this sanctuary provides critical habitat for endangered species and that these fragile ecosystems need our protection, NOAA has proposed expanding the sanctuary from 3 to 17 underwater mountain banks, tripling the number of square miles that are protected.

There are three things you can do to support the expansion and protection of this special ecosystem: