For Immediate Release, April 28, 2026

Contacts: Joanie Steinhaus, Ocean Program Director, joanie@seaturtles.org

Laurel Irvine, Communications Manager, lirvine@seaturtles.org

Join International Plastic Pellet Count Day Efforts Along the Gulf Coast

Turtle Island Restoration Network Hosts Local Advocates to Mitigate Plastic Pollution

GALVESTON, TEXAS — Turtle Island Restoration Network is joining international efforts to confront the global plastic pollution crisis during International Plastic Pellet Count Day on Saturday, May 2, 2026. This global day of action brings together volunteers to search local waterways for plastic pellets – commonly known as nurdles – and collect critical data to better understand and combat this widespread form of pollution.

Plastic pellets (nurdles) are tiny pieces of plastic about the size of a lentil. They serve as the raw material for manufacturing many single-use plastic products such as water bottles, grocery bags, and food containers. Unfortunately, nurdles are frequently spilled, leaked, or lost during production and transportation, allowing them to enter waterways and wash up on beaches, riverbanks, and lakeshores.

Once in the environment, nurdles pose serious threats to wildlife and ecosystems. They absorb toxic chemicals like pesticides and heavy metals, and marine animals often mistake them for food, which can lead to injury, starvation, and death. Over time, these pellets break down into even smaller microplastics, contributing to contamination in the food chain and posing risks to human health.

Texas is a hotspot for nurdle pollution, home to at least 36 pre-production plastic facilities, nearly half of which (17) are located in Harris County – many clustered around Galveston Bay and its watershed. Locally, volunteers are invited to take part in a cleanup and pellet count in Galveston, Texas, while others can participate by conducting their own counts anywhere in their communities.

“An estimated 10 trillion pellets enter the ocean every year”, said Joanie Steinhaus, Ocean Program Director, “this one day event gives us a clear snapshot of the extent of the pellet plastic pollution, and helps guide local, state and federal legislations for stronger regulations for pre-production plastic facilities.”

International Plastic Pellet Count Day is not only a cleanup effort but also a global citizen science initiative. Data collected by volunteers helps researchers and advocates track pollution hotspots and push for stronger safeguards to prevent plastic pellet spills at the source.

Community members can make a meaningful impact by joining the Galveston event or organizing their own pellet count on May 2. Every count helps build a clearer picture of the problem and strengthens the call for solutions.

Event Details:

– Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 11:30 AM

– Murdoch’s, 2215 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX

– Hosted by Turtle Island Restoration Network’s Gulf of Mexico team

For more information on the Turtle Island Restoration Network, visit www.seaturtles.org. To learn how to participate, log your findings, or organize your own count, visit www.nurdlepatrol.org/about.

Turtle Island Restoration Network is a global ocean conservation nonprofit with offices in California and Texas, whose mission is to inspire and mobilize people around the world to protect marine biodiversity, the oceans and watersheds that sustain all life on Earth.